When Is President Buhari Returning To The Country? Oyegun Gives Stunning Verdict

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigerians have been made to wait longer to have a full knowledge of when President Muhammadu Buhari will return to the country from his medical trip abroad.

The President has been in the United Kingdom for the past 80 days and Nigerians are beginning to get apprehensive over the state of his health, but the All Progressives Congress, APC, Constitution review committee submitted its report to the party’s National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, on Thursday evening at the APC National Secretariat.

And after the meeting, journalists who covered the event interviewed the APC National Chairman on Sunday’s visit alongside other party leaders to President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Below are excerpts of the interview.

Your Excellency, you led an APC delegation to visit Mr. President. What is his state of health?

Oyegun: I can confirm that Mr. President is convalescing very strongly. Right now, all he is doing is having as much rest as he can to build up his energy, to build up his stamina. But the worst is certainly over. Mr. President is going to come back and he is going to face the responsibilities for which the people of this country have elected him. I am glad to say he is recovering beautifully.

On allegations made by the Governor of Ekiti State on Mr. President’s state of health.

Believe me, I hate to comment on anything the Governor of Ekiti State says because when people have taken leave of common decency, our basic cultural upbringing; when people cease to have respect for elders and cease to have respect for the fact that an elder statesman who is also President of this nation is going through a health challenge and seek to make fun of it, and seek to say things that are so totally unbecoming, it is really not worth commenting on. But I am glad that as at yesterday (Wednesday) even Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors went there and thank God nice sober people, they were very excited at the pace of recovery of Mr. President. I hope that finally, even for the most hardened of political adversaries that common sense and common decency will finally prevail.

When are we expecting Mr. President sir?

Only Mr. President can speak to that. But I am glad he is having a lot of rest. And I wish it was possible to say take a longer time getting truly ready but he is beautifully making progress with his recovery. We discussed issues with him, but basically it was a courtesy call. People who are genuinely concerned, who want to see him, who want to chat with him. We had quite a good chat, quite a good meal. As you could see he is still his old jovial self. He had so many questions about events back home, just wanting of course to get our own perspective of things which we did. I thoroughly enjoyed the visit and I came away very happy.