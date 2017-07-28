Share this:

Instant Banking: Fidelity Bank Pioneers Self-Service Feedback System For *770#

• Takes customer service a notch higher

LAGOS, Nigeria. (GVE) – Fidelity Bank Plc has again demonstrated its desire to continuously improve on customer service with the introduction of a personalized self-service feedback system on its flagship Instant banking product *770#. This pioneering initiative, which is the first of its kind in the Nigerian banking industry, will take customer service a notch higher.

When a customer completes select transactions using Instant Banking (*770#), the feedback system prompts the customer to rate the quality of their experience using the service. Customers who participate in this optional feedback rating also automatically qualify for exciting monthly rewards.

“This initiative gives the bank real-time insights on the product’s performance and ensures that our Instant Banking Product (*770#) is continuously improved to give our customers the best possible experience. This reinforces our drive to use digitization and analytics to get deeper insights about our customers and ultimately improve the customer experience across our channels. We will be extending this innovative feedback rating system to our other transaction channels very soon” said Fidelity Bank CEO, Nnamdi Okonkwo.

Instant Banking (*770#) is a USSD short code service that currently allows Fidelity Bank Customers perform 14 types of transactions/requests. Instant Banking works only with the customer’s registered phone number with the bank. All the customer requires is any type of mobile phone and there is also no need to have data on the phone. This flagship product from Fidelity bank also has some advanced security features like instant blocking which enables customers to automatically disable the service from any phone by sending a short code if their phone gets missing.

Fidelity Bank Plc is ranked amongst top Nigerian banks, with presence in the major cities and commercial centers in the country. Reputed for integrity and professionalism, the bank is driven by the vision of being number one in its chosen markets and a mission to provide banking and financial services in easy and accessible ways.

As one of the most visible bank brands in Nigeria, the bank has continued to gain accolades and recognition for its superior e-banking products and services and well as SME financing and promoting small businesses. Its SME financing strategy is delivered through a multi-faceted approach that includes robust business advisory, practical handholding and guidance of aspiring and existing entrepreneurs to building sustainable businesses.