Dakuku Peterside Hails Peaceful Rivers APC Congress

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – The Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Dakuku Peterside has praised the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the proper conduct of a non-elective Congress and election of delegates for the forthcoming National Convention of the party.

Dr Peterside commended party leaders and faithful at various levels and, Congress officials for conducting a hitch free exercise that has drawn commendations across the board.

The NIMASA DG also commended the Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi for his leadership and the state party executive for transparent coordination of the non-elective Congress.

He assured faithful that the party is set to restore dignity and hope to Rivers people in the face of the breakdown of governance in Rivers state.

According to him, “what we are going through in the state is temporary as APC will give Rivers people back their voice and confidence.

“The journey of making our people part of development agenda of Nigeria begins with simple democratic exercise such as the peaceful LGA congress we have just had.”

Dr Peterside, who was the governorship candidate of APC in the state during 2015 general elections, stressed that the party remains the only credible choice for Rivers people come 2019 elections.