113 Missing Chibok Girls;BBOG To March To Villa On Tuesday

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The BringBackOurGirls movement on Monday, disclosed plans to march to the State House in demand for the rescue of the remaining 113 missing Chibok girls on Tuesday.

It made the disclosure in a statement issued by the movement’s spokesperson, Sesugh Akume.

The group noted that the Federal Government (FG), has not given any update on the return of the remaining missing girls hence the need for the march.

“For 3 months since May, the federal government has not given any updates on the return of our 113 missing #ChibokGirls. The parents, families, community, and the public at large have been left in the dark wondering.

“This is unacceptable. Our march is also intended to wake the federal government up, and prevent in from relapsing and sinking into the inertia and complacency it is always wont to.

“There has also been an increased spate of terrorists attacks in the northeast, as well as the recent abduction of women on Borno-Adamawa road which the federal government is living in denial about and handling poorly. Clearly no lessons have been learned over the years,” the statement reads.