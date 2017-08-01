Share this:

Aregbesola Losses Mother

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Osun State Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola on Tuesday lost his mother.

The death of late Alhaja Aregbesola was announced on verified twitter handle of the Governor @raufaregbesola stating her demise. Aregbesola wrote on his twitter account, “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.”

His friend, Governor Ajimobi also expressed his pain consoling Aregbesola of the loss. In his verified twitter handle, @AAAjimobi, the governor noted how he got the sad news Tuesday morning, describing the loss as weighty.

“Sad to hear about the demise of my brother, @raufaregbesola ‘s mum this morning. This is indeed a very grave loss of a precious jewel.”

The Media office of the governor is yet to release an official statement on the unfortunate incident.