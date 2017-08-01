Chibok Girls Could Be Our Children, Says Osinbajo

Share this:

Chibok Girls Could Be Our Children, Says Osinbanjo

Pledges Return of Remaining Girls

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday said the missing Chibok girls could be his children or wards of any public office holders.

He disclosed this during a protest staged by the BBOG campaigners, led by former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili to the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Osinbajo said he had been meeting with security chiefs on daily basis on the issue, aside from other discussions with prominent negotiators in the globe.

Osinbajo, who was represented by his Special Adviser on political matters Babafemi Ojudu assured safe return of the remaining girls.

“I have been asked by the acting President to welcome the group, the acting President would have received the group personally but he had to receive the President of Ghana.

“I’ve been asked to assure you of the support of the government in your agitation for the return of all the girls that are still being held by terrorists in the north east.

“On the issue of the Police women being held and the girls, the acting President has been meeting on a daily basis with the security chiefs, making contacts with negotiators across the world who have helped in the past to help in the negotiation for the release of others, we have not for any moment forgotten the girls who could be any of our children.

“In the last two weeks, the acting President has helped coordinate the efforts at freeing the kidnapped boys in Lagos, he called on the deputy governors of Ondo and Delta states and other security operatives to leave their jobs and go and search for the pupils and when they were rescued, he was the first person to be called.

“He said that the fact that we are not coming out to say what is being done is strategic and for security reasons negotiations are going on, efforts are being made and intelligence being gathered very soon more of the girls if not all will be brought back to their parents safely,” he said.

In her remarks, Ezekwesili asked the federal government to send delegation to parents of the children.

“We want our government to spare no effort in immediately securing the release of the remaining Chibok girls, we want all the 113 girls to be brought back.

“We need the Federal Government to immediately send a high powered delegation to the parents of the remaining Chibok girls, it is not right that their daughters are still with Boko Haram 1205 days after they were abducted and nothing has been done concerning their own state of distraught. When the 82 girls were rescued, it presented the opportunity for the Federal government to engage with those whose children are not back, it is time to go and visit them and the visit must be a high powered delegation visit to assure them that the Federal Government (FG) is not sleeping on the will concerning their own daughters.

“We must end the empathy deficit approach in our country, we must learn to stay with those who face tragic circumstances, managing the tragedy on the state of our Chibok girls parents is an important way for the government to signal citizens that it cared about the dignity of the human life.

“We ask the government to immediately provide accurate data and details of the missing police women and the lecturers and staff of the University of Maiduguri and any other one that is known to be abducted or killed in the cause of that mission, we want it immediately, the nation cannot be in the dark when thugs happen to citizens,” She said.