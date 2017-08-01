Four Confirmed Dead In Fresh Badoo Cult Attack In Ikorodu

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Four people have been confirmed dead in a recent attack on a family in Oke-Ota area of Ibeshe in Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

According to police investigations, the deceased may have been killed by some members of the ‘Badoo’ cult that has been terrorising Ikorodu and nearby communicates for several months.

Olarinde Famous-Cole, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, released a statement on Monday, where he issued a warning to members of the public following the murder of the four family members at Ibeshe, Ikorodu, at the weekend.

The statement read: “A murder incident was reported during the early hours of Sunday, July 30 where police operatives of the Lagos State Command responded to a distress call at Oke Ota, Ibeshe, Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

“Mobilizing to the scene, police operatives found it extremely difficult to locate the house which was situated in a thick forest where it is remotely impossible for anybody to identify a dwelling house in the area.

“Eventually arriving at the scene on foot, the house is just a room and parlour with one open window and no visible form of security.

“There, a family of five was attacked and three died on the spot while one died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The last member is alive and responding to treatment”.

Over a dozen people have now been confirmed killed in Ikorodu by suspected Badoo members despite the efforts of the police who have arrested dozens of suspects and recently asked the tens of thousands of residents in the area to take identification cards with them when going out.