Group Commends LASG, FG On The Release Of Igbonla Students

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI. (GVE) – Hope, disgust, anguish, fatigue were seen in the faces of the parents, guardians, school administrators, and Government officials over the kidnap of the six students of the Lagos State Model College, Igbonla, Epe 35 days ago.

A socio-civic group, the Progressive Solidarity Forum (PSF) has commended the efforts of those who were directly involved in seeking the release of the students alive.

The group described the incident as “one of the darkest period in the Nation’s educational history” in a statement signed by her Lagos State Director of Media, Information, and Publicity Mr Olalekan Adigun today.

The group said “We empathize with the relatives of those kids and what they must have gone through in perhaps the longest and darkest 35 days in their lives.”

The group said further: “We wish to commend the Lagos State Government for its efforts to get the students back alive.

“We must equally thank the security agencies for their prompt responses to the ugly incident.

“We urge the Lagos State Government to improve the presence security agencies in schools in the state. They must monitor with eagle eyes all movements in and out of the schools and raise alarm on suspicious persons in the neighbourhood

“We are equally saying that all schools in Lagos must be properly fenced and regular security operatives must be on 24 hours patrol scanning the environment for criminals.

“We must not forget to commend Lagosians, and by extension, Nigerians for their prayers during these trying times for the lads.

“We therefore recommend proper rehabilitation programme for the lads as they are integrated back to the society. This must be the very last of such in Lagos state.” The statement said.