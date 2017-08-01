I’ll Rather Kill Snakes In The World Than Rear One – Benue Governor

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Tuesday denied claims he was rearing snakes.

Ortom during an interaction with Journalists in Abuja said he will rather kill all the snakes in the world if he had the power rather than to rear one so people could be free from snake bites.

He said the news was anchored on falsehood with the intention to cast aspersion and portray him in a bad light.

He said that though owning a snake farm was not a crime but he was currently rearing poultry, piggery, snail, cattle, goats, mushroom among others but cannot and would not venture into snake farming.

According to him, he has a scheme were victims of snake bites had been receiving treatment since 20 years ago, adding that he made arrangements with St Theresa’s and Rahama Hospitals all in Makurdi to treat snake bite victims and bill him.

He disclosed that between February and June he had an outstanding bill of over N30 million to settle and none of the victims were related to him.

He said that he decided to initiate the scheme because most of the victims were usually peasants or poor people who cannot adequately foot the bills of their treatments and he stepped in so as to save lives and not because he had money.