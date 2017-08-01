MUST READ: Saraki Finally Reveals Real Reasons Senate has Refused To Confirm Magu As EFCC Boss

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has revealed the real reasons the National Assembly is yet to confirm Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

While featuring on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja, Saraki, a former governor of Kwara State, informed that the screening of Mr. Magu, which led to his rejection, was transparently done.

According to him, “I think there is a lot of misunderstanding and blackmail and all is not in the interest of democracy.

“The rejection of candidates presented to the National Assembly is a process. It is a process that is not restricted to the EFCC chairman.

“It is a process that has to do with the Governor of Central Bank, Director-General of Lottery Commission, Electricity Regulatory Commission and other relevant agencies.

“We have approved many people from the executive and we have rejected some and when we reject them, it is not for any personal reason, because it is a process.

“Magu’s screening was on a Wednesday when we air plenary `live’. That is to show you how transparent the Senate was on Magu’s confirmation.

“We screened him on a Wednesday so that all Nigerians can watch.

“This is about an institution; let us say you are screening the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).and EFCC reports that the man lacks integrity and that he is not honest, will you just discard that.

“Even if you do, years later you are weakening that institution.

“We should stop talking about personalities. We should be focusing on how to strengthen our democracy.

“When some people have particular interest, they will try and bring this down to individuals. There is nothing personal on the personality of the acting Chairman of EFCC.

“As an individual, I have had a personal experience with Magu, where he stood up for what is right.

“I remember during the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, where because we were fighting some of the issues then, some of us were sent to the EFCC.

“I remember I was sent to Magu’s office. They were trying to get him to investigate something of 10 years, 12 years ago; I remember Magu said nobody was going to use him.”