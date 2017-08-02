Acting President Osinbajo Slams Those Clamouring For Restructuring, Reveals What They Want

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Those calling for the restructuring of Nigeria are only after their personal benefits, Nigeria’s acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has revealed.

The legal icon who made this revelation at a seminar of the Institute of Security Studies on Wednesday, said it was wrong to equate hate speech as freedom of expression, adding that “hate speech precedes tragedies in human history.

“It is a false narrative that nations formed the way ours was formed is bound to fail. Term mere geographic expression is not original to Nigeria.

“It is also a false narrative to say that one group is more corrupt than the other. Not so. If you look at a corruption charge sheet, there is unity you find all ethnic and religious groups equally represented in corruption. There’s complete unity in the business of corruption.

“It is also a false narrative that we are better off when ethnic groups are on their own. While different groups have strength we are better united.

“It is also not true that those who make marginalisation charges are altruistic. Often what they are saying is ‘I am marginalised, appoint me’.”