APC Chieftain Slams Party Leadership Over ‘Nonchalant’ Restructuring Plans

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Plans being made by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to restructure Nigeria are not solid.

This is the opinion of Ayodele Kusamotu, a chieftain of the party, who claimed that the leadership of the party is nonchalant about the restructuring of the country.

Kusamotu, in a statement signed on Wednesday, urged the party’s hierarchy not to take Nigerians for granted, noting that restructuring of Nigeria is the wish of the people, adding that the clamour for the country to be restructured was an issue that many within the party have always called for.

He believes the clamour will not stop even if the party leadership ignores it, pointing out that the appointment of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, to head the committee on restructuring as ironic, arguing that the governor has been in full support of the restructuring.

Kusamotu urged the party to gauge the pulse of the people to avoid losing the goodwill and sympathy it enjoyed in the last general elections.

He, however, urged APC to give more attention to: “internal democracy and participatory democratic process that see all card-carrying members of the party as stakeholders whose voices must be heard.”