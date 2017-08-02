Share this:

Boko Haram: Be At Alert, Buratai Task Troops

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria GVE – The Chief of Army Staff, Nigeria Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai on Wednesday, tasked troops in the North East to be at alert at all times.

According to him, there are more to done in the effort to clear the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists.

He gave the charge while addressing troops of the 3 Division Tactical Command in Damaturu.

He stressed the need for troops to work closely with other security agencies to ensure that the remnants of Boko Haram are flushed out of the region.

Speaking earlier at the palace of Emir of Damaturu, Alhaji Shehu Ashimi Ibn Umar El-Kanemi II, Buratai said the terrorists are becoming desperate to remain relevant, hence they had resorted to attacking isolated locations and kidnapping for ransom.

He said although the terrorists had been flushed out of the state, some remnants were still attempting to use the state as transit point, adding that the cooperation of everyone was required to check their activities.

To this end he solicited the support of the emir and other traditional rulers in the state through provision of relevant information.