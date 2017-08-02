Boko Haram: Nigerian Service Cheifs Relocate To Maiduguri

Share this:

Boko Haram; Nigerian Service Chiefs Relocate To Maiduguri

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GV)E – In compliance to the directive of Nigeria’s Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the service chiefs and the director of Defense Intelligence have relocated to Maiduguri, the State’s capital of Borno.

This followed series of attacks being perpetrated by the Boko Haram terrorists and the recent abduction of a team of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation ( NNPC) officials during an oil exploration in Lake Chad.

The relocation order which excluded the Chief of Naval Staff is to allow the service chiefs to restrategize on ways to check insurgency in the region.

Arising from a 4- hour closed-door meeting of the Defense, Army and Air Force chiefs with Commander and officers of Operation Lafiya Dole, the Director of Defense Information, Maj. Gen. John Enenche said the meeting was presided over by the Chief of Defense Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin

He disclosed that the service chiefs reviewed facts surrounding the latest Boko Haram resurgence that led to the death of over 69 persons, including NNPC and University of Maiduguri staff and members of civilian JTF in Bornoyesu, with some of them missing.

He also stated that the strategic direction and operational plans of the terror war to give fresh impetus to the actions, moves and efforts of the military in the Northeast was reviewed.

Enenche said, “The Chief of Defence held a briefing session with the Chief of Army Staff , the Chief of Air Staff , the Theatre commander and senior officers of the military high command at the Military Command and Control Centre on 1st August 2017, on the reviewed strategic direction and operational plans , in compliance to the directive of the Acting President.”

The spokesman reassured that the COAS directive to the officers and men of the Nigerian military to arrest the Leader of Boko Haram Abubakar Shekau dead or alive was still sacrosanct, and the service chiefs’ presence in Maiduguri would help in that direction.