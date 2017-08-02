GA Telesis And Tokyo Century Corporation Launch $1 Billion New Technology Engine Leasing Initiative

Share this:

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. & TOKYO– (GVE)– GA Telesis and Tokyo Century Corporation announced today the launch of a new technology engine financing initiative focusing on a select group of new technology jet engines. GA Telesis has been an industry leading engine lessor since its inception in 2002 and has consummated well over 1,000 engine transactions. The new joint initiative will enhance GA Telesis’ current technology engine leasing business by implementing a more competitive cost of capital for longer-term and more structured transactions.

The target portfolio will consist of the following engine models: General Electric GEnx, Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 and Trent XWB, Pratt & Whitney GTF and CFM International LEAP engines. GA Telesis and Tokyo Century are targeting the origination and closing of $1 billion new-technology engine transactions over the next 24 months.

“This is an unprecedented time in the history of aviation where each engine manufacturer is delivering a new technology engine simultaneously,” said Abdol Moabery, President & CEO of GA Telesis. “With over ten thousand new-technology engines in the backlog, we are prepared to help our airline customers by providing them a customized financing solution to meet their needs,” he added.

“As a company that has built a global reputation for its leasing products, the initiative will continue to define Tokyo Century Corporation’s commitment to the aviation industry,” said Koichi Nakajima, Deputy President, Director and Executive Officer of Tokyo Century Corporation. We are very enthusiastic about the market’s demand for leasing products such as this and we are committed to growing this,” he added.

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is a global provider of integrated aviation solutions serving the aerospace industry. The Company helps its customers achieve higher levels of performance by creating custom-tailored, multi-faceted solutions integrating its financial asset structuring expertise with component supply chain solutions, jet engine, aircraft systems and aerostructures MRO services. GA Telesis serves over 2,000 customers on six continents supporting all Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier and Embraer aircraft as well as CFM International, General Electric, International Aero Engines, Pratt & Whitney, and Rolls-Royce jet engines.