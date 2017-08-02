Marginalisation: Igbo Group Carpets Ohanaeze Ndigbo Over ‘Political Bazaar’

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, John Nwodo, has been accused of engaging in ‘political bazaar’ father than working for the stabilization of the Igbo land in the wake of incessant marginalization.

This accusation was made by the South East Revival Group (SERG), a socio-political group, in a statement signed by its Secretary General, Benedict Ezeagu.

The group observed that it was unfortunate that rather than defend and promote the overall interest of Igbos, Mr. Nwodo had turned himself into a ‘political tool.’

The statement read: “It is very unfortunate that the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, rather than defend and promote the interest of Igbos, has made himself an available tool in the hands of Igbo detractors and non-Igbos, especially the Arewa irredentists, to denigrate Igbo nation, our sacred traditional institutions and prominent Igbo sons and daughters.

“Such despicable cases in recent time were when he decided to attack Nnamdi Kanu and his Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) agitators, a deviation from his earlier declaration as a father to the young Igbo people, who would have called his erring children into his bedchamber and counselled them, if he believed that they have missed the mark in their strategy for Igbo self-determination.

“Having forgotten so soon the apolitical nature of his office, in his bid to impress his newly found political allies, the Ohanaeze President General chose to openly castigate his acclaimed children after he has descended so low to represent a former military ruler at a book launch.

“Why is it a bit difficult for him to sit down in his office to coordinate the efforts to liberate Ndigbo from their oppressors in Nigeria by bringing together the Igbo self-determination agitators and other Igbo sons and daughters to find a common solution to the Igbo Question in Nigeria?

“Is he not worried to see how the northern youths that issued quit notice to Ndigbo are being pampered and caressed by their northern leaders while their counterparts in the Eastern region are being hunted down daily?”

The members therefore called on the Ohanaeze leader “to retreat and sit down at the Ohanaeze Secretariat in Enugu and attend to myriads of socio-political and economic challenges confronting Igbo people and receive anyone on a courtesy call as a leader of a prominent Igbo socio-cultural organization, rather than cheapen his position by joining political entourage and gallivanting all over the eastern region as a mere ‘political errand boy.”