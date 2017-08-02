Neymar Finally Dumps Messi, Suarez, Pitches Tent With PSG After World Record Deal

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Brazil’s football team captain, Neymar Jr., has reportedly joined Paris Saint German (PSG) from Barcelona.

Sky Sport sources say Neymar made the switch from Spain to France after sealing a 5-year-deal at PSG worth £450m, which will also fetch him a staggering £515,000-a-week after tax.

This move makes Neymar the world’s most expensive player ever, taking over from Paul Pogba, whose switch to Manchester United became a talk of the town.

Pundits and observers are still unsure whether the Brazilian star player will be able to justify the huge price tag paid for his capture by the French city capital club, or not, especially since previous deals for superstars have not yielded so much in terms of continental trophies.