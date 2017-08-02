READ How Big Hip, Thigh Can Prevent Diabetes, Heart Diseases

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Study has revealed that people with bigger hips and thigh have protection against diabetes and heart diseases while thin people have a higher risk of the killer diseases.

According to study conducted by German researchers, this is said to be possible as the fat is not transported to the essential organs, where it could lead to high blood pressure, high blood sugar and a greater risk of illness in future.

It stated that the bottom and thighs are safer places to store fat on the body, making women with big thighs and buttocks safe.

The study published in the journal, Cell Metabolism suggests that putting on hip and leg fat could even be beneficial for some thin people with diabetes or heart problems.

Dr. Norbert Stefan, the study’s lead author, from the University of Tübingen, says, “It is better for people of normal weight to be pear-shaped rather than apple-shaped, so that weight is carried on the bottom half of their body rather than around the middle.

“The hips and thighs offer ‘safe storage’ for fat, stopping it from getting into the blood and reaching the organs.”

After the research, 981 people found with a high risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease are those with smaller hips and thighs. This was based on MRI scans of fat distribution around the body and fitness checks.

Stefan says, “Fat in the hips and thighs is largely different from fat in the abdomen, called visceral fat. In pear-shaped people, these areas work like a sponge, with fat stored in fat cells where it cannot do much harm.”