UNIZIK Expels 15 Students For Armed Robbery, Cultism, Forgery

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka has expelled fifteen undergraduate students involved in armed robbery, cultism and forgery of degree results.

In a statement issued by the school’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Dr Emmanuel Ojukwu, it said one of the students, Obiwulu Chinonso was expelled for harassment and armed robbery with guns and axe while Joseph Ikechukwuand Isinetugo Christopher were expelled for fighting and cultism.

According to him, the University, at its 335th Regular Meeting held on Monday, had considered the report of the Students’ Disciplinary Committee on the case of Armed Robbery, leveled against Ikechukwu Victor Chukwunwike of the Department of Public Administration, Ilogbede Somtochukwu of the Department of Civil Engineering, and Obiriki Precious Onome of the Department of Computer Science and found them culpable.

He said, “Okoye Fidelis Onyebuchi of the Department of Civil Engineering, Eze Ifunanya of the Department of Public Administration, Okeke Dubem of the Department of Business Administration, Ozalla Lawrence of the Department of Business Administration, Inegbeose Samuel of the Department of Business Administration, Okoye Tochukwu Emmanuel of the Department of Electrical Engineering and Obiorah Nwanneka of the Department of Accoutancy were all expelled for forgery of degree results.”

Ojukwu added that Amaka Nkem and Unabia Chukwuka were expelled on charges of smoking of Indian Hemp, and admission racketeering respectively.

Also, Victory Chinedu Mbaegbu of the Department of Science Education who was charged with stealing phone was suspended for two (2) years with effect from the 18th April, 2017.

However, he (Victory) was directed to visit Prof. Michael Ezenwa for Psychotherapy in the Department of Psychology for Counseling, as he would provide evidence of having received adequate counseling before being recalled to the University,”