Education Minister Blames Goodluck Jonathan For CRK/IRK Controversy

Share this:

The Minister of Education in the country, Adamu Adamu, has blamed the current controversy over the cancellation of Christian Religious Knowledge, CRK, from the Secondary School curriculum on the past administration under the leadership of ex-president Goodluck Jonathan.

According to a release by the Education Minister, the plot to abolish CRK from the Secondary School curriculum was set in motion by the Goodluck Jonathan-led administration.

He further stated in the release that the current administration under the leadership of the president, Muhammadu Buhari, sought to cancel the move.

The Education Minister’s take comes following the Sultan Of Sokoto’s reaction to the latest development.

Recall that the Sultan had played down speculations that the president was attempting to Islamise the country adding that they sought for the move to make Islamic Religious Studies compulsory for the Senior Secondary Schools.

He said: “When Umar Yar’Adua was President, Christians and Muslims leaders wrote, asking him to make Islamic and Christian Religious Knowledge core and compulsory subjects in schools.

“When Goodluck Jonathan took over, we presented a paper making the same demand, which was approved, but the then minister of education refused to implement it for reasons best known to him.

“So, I wonder why a controversy suddenly surfaced over alleged attempts by Muslims to force Islam on Christians by compelling students to learn Islamic religion in schools.”

Source: The Herald