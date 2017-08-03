Handball Must Be Re Positioned – HFN President

Share this:

The President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Mr Samuel Ocheho has said that handball in Nigeria required re positioning that would take it to its desired peak.

Ocheho told our correspondent on Wednesday that the task of re positioning the sport would that of the relevant stakeholders.

He stressed that the roe of stakeholders formed part of his presentation at the just concluded retreat for the newly inaugurated board members of the federation held in Abuja.

He said that members of the board and other stakeholders must reorganise themselves and ensure that the sport gets the recognition it deserved.

The HFN President said that the future of the game would be great for handball stakeholders in the country.

“For me it is a new dawn, new era, new beginning for every one of us in the handball family.

“I think it is time we need to begin afresh, we want to look at handball and see how we can move it forward,“ he said.

He enjoined the members to work together to lift the game to a higher level stressing that it must be a collective effort.

” If we try to do it individually, the journey ahead might be very tough. But if we do it together as a board, there will be no mountain that we cannot surmount.

“We are all lovers of handball that is why we have come to discuss the way forward for handball.

“We must all look ahead and see how we can take handball to the next level, he said.

Ocheho promised to put in his best to deliver the handball that would meet the stakeholders’ dream.

He also appeal to the media to beam its attention on the game rather than focusing only on other already prominent games.

Source: NAN