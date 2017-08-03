Nigeria Police Dismisses Four Officers For Burgling House Of Ex-President

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Nigeria Police has dismissed four officers for burgling the house of former President, Goodluck Jonathan where domestic appliances and attire belonging to former president were carted away.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the FCT police command spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, it said the policemen had stolen six television sets, fridges, air-conditioners, Ijaw attires and designer suits from Jonathan’s former residence in Gwarimpa which they sold to traders at the Pankera second-hand market in Gwarimpa, Abuja.

They were dismissed after they were found culpable in an orderly room trial.

According to the police, the orderly room proceeding in respect of Insps. Lengs Satlakau and Usman Wuduki has been forwarded to Assistant Inspector-General, Zone 7 for further action.

“In fulfilment of the promise by the FCT Police Command to make public its findings on the investigation of the case of theft at the Gwarimpa residence of former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, the command wishes to state that in line with first schedule of Police Act and regulation 370 Cap 19, the policemen guarding the house have been tried in an orderly room proceeding and found culpable of the offence.

“Sequel to the outcome of the orderly room proceeding, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo has approved the immediate dismissal of the policemen from the Nigeria Police Force,” the statement reads.

It also stated that detectives were on the trail of one Mallam Shuaibu, who bought the items.