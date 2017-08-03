Police Investigates Hair Scrapping Spirits In India Village

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Indian Police on Thursday said that they were investigating an outbreak of “hair chopping spirits” in some villages in the country.

This had led to the murder of an undisclosed woman.

Since July, at least 55 women across five Indian states have reportedly woken up to find their hair mysteriously scrapped off.

Four new cases were reported on New Delhi’s outskirts on Wednesday , just days after half a dozen similar cases were reported in Gurgaon, south of the capital.

“We heard her cries, and when we rushed in, she was lying on the floor unconscious,” said Rohit Yadav, whose 55-year-old mother Monesh Devi fell victim in July in Delhi.

“Her chopped off hair was lying next to her.”

The string of unexplained attacks has occurred in largely rural areas, where superstitious beliefs spark hysteria and allegations of witchcraft.

Some villages have held special prayer sessions to ward off evil spirits and begun patrols to protect their women.

None of the victims have been harmed in any physical way or robbed.

A 65-year-old woman murdered by a mob in Agra — home to the Taj Mahal — was later branded a witch and accused of using sorcery to slice braids, despite no cases being reported in the city.

“She was beaten after they found her loitering in a nearby village. Someone accused her of being a witch and later linked her to the hair-cutting incidents,” Dinesh Chandra Dubey, Agra police chief, told AFP.

Authorities in Delhi are treating the assaults as crimes but have no leads thus far, Surinder Kumar, deputy commissioner of Delhi police, told AFP.

However, they have dismissed claims of witchcraft, leaning more towards the theory that mental illness or cases of copycat attacks could be behind the bizarre events.

“ Counselors said they could be suffering from disorders and could have done it themselves; but our investigations are broad-based,” Kumar told AFP.