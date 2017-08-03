Saraki Reaffirms Commitment To APC

Share this:

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – Nigeria’s Senate President, Bukola Saraki has reaffirmed his full membership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) party.

He said this in reactions to insinuations that he was merely an APC by name but a full flegde member of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) .

Speaking at the News Agency of Nigeria Forum in Abuja he said he was and remain a full member of the leading party in “body and spirit’’.

He described the speculations as part of the mischievous activities against him and urged the public the discountenance them.

According to him, those spreading such information were doing so as propaganda for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

On the inactivity of the APC, he said that the party’s leadership had failed to focus it properly hence the need for the National Executive Committee, NEC, to wake up to its responsibility as it had remained without activities for too long.

The president of the senate said that the docility in the party was giving room for unfounded allegations against some of its members.

“I think there is no APC member that will tell you he is happy with the state of affairs of the party; there is a lot of work that we need to do,“he said.