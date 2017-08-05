Anambra Guber: APC Group Wants Aspirant Disqualified

Share this:

A youth group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra, “Anambra APC Grassroots Support Group , AAGSG has called for the disqualification of Hon. Tony Nwoye.

The Group in a statement issued by its Coordinator, Mr. Anona Anaso, alleged that Mr Nwoye had carried out activities unbefitting of an aspirant.

Anaso said that while all other aspirants conducted themselves in an orderly manner, Hon. Nwoye engaged in activities that would breed disunity in the party.

The group said that it had evidence of all the activities of the aspirant which they said was anti-party and anti-unity.

The coordinator of group said the National Executive and all other organs of the party should live up to its billing and save the party from the likes of Nwoye.

“Owing to the nature of the forthcoming elections and the pressing need for APC in Anambra to win the November 18 elections, we as a party ought to check and weed out characters capable of causing disharmony amongst members of the party and dent very much the chances of success.

“As I speak, while a number of other aspirants have largely carried out their campaigns with the decorum demanded of them, it is much to our dismay that Tony Nwoye has refused to go along that path.

“It is instrumental to inform NEC and all other concerned organs and committees of the party, that Nwoye was a signatory to the accord set by the Jim Nwobodo committee, which called upon all aspirants to be prepared to support whoever emerges as the candidate.

“Sadly, Nwoye has thrown away all aspects of the accord, sponsoring insidious allegations and petitions against other candidates as well as threatened violence.

“We have it on source that he has even threatened to work against the party should certain aspirants win the primaries.

“The story making the rounds that the party chairman had been bribed by a fellow aspirant was also due to the machinations of Nwoye.

“Is Tony Nwoye bigger than the party? Is he bigger than our collective interests?

“We therefore call on the party to immediately look into these charges and do the right thing or risk the victory that we so seek.” he said.

Source: NAN