Boko Haram: Centre Hails President Trump Over Sale Approval Of Aircraft To Nigeria

Says approval is endorsement of Nigerian military’s professionalism in recent times

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI (GVE) – The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET) has hailed the United States President, Donald Trump over the approval of the sale of 12 Embraer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from Colorado-based Sierra Nevada Corp to Nigeria.

The group said the development was a testament to Trump’s commitment to his campaign promise to firmly deal with terrorism.

CESJET in a letter by its Executive Secretary, Isaac Ikpa said the signing off on the attack aircraft procurement opens a new vista of hope and encourages other nations that are willing to back counter-terrorism efforts.

Ikpa said, with the expectation that the development will soon extend to other categories of military hardware to aid Nigeria.

“In this regard, Mr President’s pragmatic approach should become the reference point everywhere in the world.

“On the strength of our work in Nigeria, we testify that the Nigerian military has reformed while its human rights record has tremendously improved under the current leadership, a development that was never acknowledged by Amnesty International and the international media circuit.

“You have appropriately described them as “Fraudulent Mainstream Media” (Fraudulent MSM), purveyors of fake news, owing top your experience with how they distort facts to suit their agenda.

“Such agenda heavily tainted the reports that have been issued on Nigeria’s experience with combating terrorism. Reports by organizations like Amnesty International and others conflict with the reality on ground because they are based on their maliciously biased judgment of the Nigerian state.

“Attitude and practices like these have no place in the global anti-terror coalition envisaged by your administration, which you clearly made known to the American people and the rest of the world from the start.

“CESJET is of the view that the total elimination of Boko Haram in Nigeria would move the world closer to stemming the tide of terrorism. The current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated commitment to this global imperative with the implementation of transparent defence procurement and adherence to high human rights benchmarks in its over two years in office. We therefore prescribe that relationship between Nigeria and the USA be further strengthened towards the total eradication of terrorism in the sub-region.

“Mr President is however invited to note the escalation of attempts by Boko Haram to resurge in recent weeks. It is noteworthy that the degeneration in the situation in Nigeria’s northeast resumed only when the country began exploring crude oil in the Lake Chad Basin, which indicates international factors are involved in the persistence of terrorism there.

“It is therefore desirable that the intelligence community assist in exposing those who want to keep the world unsafe even when you have committed to the war against terrorism in Nigeria.

“CESJET assures Mr President that it will continue to brief the office of POTUS about development on this issue.”