IGP Reveals Real Reasons Nnamdi Kanu, Arewa Youths Have Not Been Arrested

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Ibrahim Idris, the Nigerian Inspector-General of Police, has explained to Nigerians Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), is yet to be re-arrested.

The Police chief made this revelation when he visited The Nation’s corporate headquarters in Lagos, where he also noted that the Arewa Youths were yet to be picked up, based on the decision of the National Security Council.

According to him: “We have the National Security Council in place chaired by the Acting President. We have been meeting and analyzing each of these threat messages from separatist groups.

“We have to analyse the pros and cons. As you are aware, the police are on top of the situation.

“As an organisation, what we take as paramount is the maintenance of law and order. There was a time we ordered the arrest of the leaders of groups making threat messages. Then, leaders of various ethnic nationalities came to the villa for a meeting with the Acting President. “The agreements reached at the meeting made the police to relax on the arrest order.

“We believe there are certain situations needed to be managed very carefully, so that you don’t bring up tension. We believe the security and safety of Nigerians is paramount. We are assuring Nigerians that there is no person or group of persons that can deny them their rights to free movement in any part of the country.”