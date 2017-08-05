Nigeria Sets Up Commission On Rights Violation

Share this:

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has set up a judicial commission to review the Armed Forces’ compliance with human rights obligations.

Osinbajo took the action following concerns over alleged human rights violation by the Nigerian military.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media Publicity to the Acting President, Mr Laolu Akande, said the commission is empowered to review extant rules of engagement applicable in the Nigerian Armed Forces, and the extent of compliance.

“It is also empowered to investigate alleged acts of violation, (by Nigerian security agencies) of international humanitarian and human rights law under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Geneva Conventions Act, African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act and other relevant laws,” the statement said.

“The Commission equally has a mandate to investigate factors that might be militating against a speedy resolution of local conflicts and insurgencies and also advises on means of preventing violations of international humanitarian and human rights law in conflict situations.”

The seven-man commission is chaired by Justice Biobele A. Georgewill.

It is expected to commence work immediately and submit its report within 90 days.

Other members of the commission are Major-General Patrick Akem, Mr Wale Fapohunda, Mrs Hauwa Ibrahim; and Mr Jibrin Ibrahim.

Others are Mrs Ifeoma Nwakama and a Representative of the Office of the National Security Adviser.

Source: NAN