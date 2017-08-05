NUC To Start Comprehensive Review Of All Varsity Curriculum

Alexandra Umeh, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The National Universities Commission (NUC), has set to begin a comprehensive curriculum review of all the academic programmes offered in the Nigerian universities.

This was made known by the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, at a meeting of the NUC with the Directors of Academic Planning of Nigerian private and public Universities, in Abuja.

He added that the commission has the intensions to review also all the academic programmes in Nigeria universities with a view to remove those courses that are not necessary in the developmental need of the country.

He said, “NUC will never be a stumbling block to any university that wants to develop. All universities have something in common, so don’t shy away. We aim to be quite flexible about it by allowing universities to think innovatively in the process.

“We will not be hostile in anyway, we will welcome a situation where each of the universities can come up with courses which will challenge the university system. Universities will be allowed to submit these ideas through proposals to NUC which we will all scrutinize and institutionalize if need be.”

Following an understudy of reasons that Nigeria was lagging behind in some specific fields, the NUC Boss said that the commission had to come up with the decision to review courses offered in the universities.

On this, he said that universities regulatory agency would not be averse to new programmes that would challenge the system, adding that institutions were at liberty to come up with new courses and concept.