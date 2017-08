Share this:

Popular Nigerian Artiste Terry G For Benue State Governor

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Popular Nigerian music artiste, Gabriel Oche Amanyi popularly known as Terry G has declared his intention to run for Governor/Deputy Governor of Benue State.

He made the announcement on his Instagram accompanied by his campaign poster but failed to reveal the party he would run under.

He wrote: “MY PEOPLE,THE TIME IS NOW. POWER BELONGS TO THE YOUTHS,SAY NO TO OLD CARGOS…VOTE TERRY G FOR GOVERNOR/DEPUTY OF BENUE STATE ,I WILL MAKE YOU PROUD..WHEN I SAY LEGALIZE YOU SAY GINJAH..