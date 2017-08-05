Share this:

REVEALED: Glo Mobile Owner Mike Adenuga, Others To Be Arrested Over N30trillion Scam

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Facts have emerged on why the Nigerian Senate has ordered the arrest of business mogul, Mike Adenuga and 30 other business owners in Nigeria.

Reports say this is a renewed effort by the Senate to toughen its stand against the Chief Executive Officers of the companies involved over N30trillion revenue scam.

Some of the companies involved in this alleged scam Crown Flour Mills, British American Tobacco, CCECC, Dana Group, Olam Int. Ltd, Hong Xing Steel Co. Ltd, Visafone, African Wire, Star comments and Allied Ltd, Aarti Steel Nig. Ltd. Others are Abyem-Diva Int. Ltd, Gagasel Int., Friesland Capina, Etco Nig., Edic Chemicals and Allied Distributors, De United Foods, Don Climax Group, Skill G NIG Ltd, Premium Seafood and La Rauf Nig.Ltd. Standard Metallurgical Co. Ltd, Kam Industries, IBG Investment Ltd., Orazulike Trading Co. Ltd and Popular Foods Ltd, A-Kelnal Integrated & Logistics Services, African Industries, African Tiles & Ceramics as well as ZTE Nigeria are also some of the companies affected.

Of the 63 firms invited by the Senate, only 33 honoured the invitation and the Chairman of the Senate Joint Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff and Marine Transport, Senator Hope Uzodinma, directed the police to arrest the defaulting CEOs at the committee’s investigative meeting on Friday in Abuja.

The Senator insisted that the refusal of the CEOs to honour the invitation despite several reminders was a disrespect for the National Assembly as an institution adding that the 8th Senate would not tolerate such behaviour from anybody particularly in the present situation that involves Federal Government funds.

“It is no longer going to be business as usual. “We have directed the Nigeria Police Force to arrest the heads of the firms and bring them before us. “If we can suspend our recess as lawmakers to see to the end of this investigation, I see no reason why the firms that have been indicted would not come to defend themselves,” he said.