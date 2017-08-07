Share this:

Again, Aisha Buhari Visits Ailing Husband In London

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Again, Wife of Nigeria’s President, Aisha Buhari, has reportedly returned to the United Kingdom to visit ailing husband.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari had been on medical leave in London for over two months for follow-up consultations with his doctors.

Confirming the development, a Staff of the Office of the Wife of the President who pleaded anonymity said the First Lady left the country on Sunday.

Some of her staff said, “there’s a possibility that she will return to Nigeria with her husband” at a time yet to be officially confirmed.