Anambra Shootings: Acting President Yemi Osinbajo Reacts, Says Justice Will Soon Be Served

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Nigeria’s Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has assured the residents of Anambra state, where some worshippers were killed over the weekend that justice will be served.

Reports say about 11 people were confirmed dead after an unknown gunman stormed St. Philip Catholic Church in Ozubulu in Anambra state.

In a post on his Facebook wall, Professor Osinbajo stated that: “I have been receiving regular updates on the status of investigations regarding the atrocious and mindless acts of violence yesterday at the St. Philip Catholic Church Ozubulu in Anambra State where worshippers were viciously attacked and a number of innocent Nigerians killed and injured.

“I have been in touch with the Anambra State Governor Willy Obiano, police authorities and other security agencies, and I have been assured that the perpetrators of the heinous crimes would be brought to justice.

“To the families, relatives, friends of the victims, the entire people of the government of Anambra State, I am sorry for your loss, our hearts are with you, may God bring you comfort and bless the memories of your loved ones.”