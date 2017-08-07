Share this:

CAN Seeks Investigation On Ozubulu killing

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday called for an investigation into the killings that took place at St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, on Sunday.

This was even as it commiserated with the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, the Governor of Anambra State Chief Willie Obiano and the families of victims.

The President of the Christian body, Rev Dr Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, in a statement issued in Abuja said reasons for the killings cannot be justified.

To this end, he urged the Federal Government through the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to address the issue of proliferation of arms and ammunitions in the country.

“What are these silly gunmen here and there turning our nation to be? Whatever may be the reason or reasons for this dastardly act cannot justify this criminal jungle justice. Without doubt, the act is a madness the all of us must condemn in strong terms.

“The perpetrators of this ungodly act must be brought to book without delay. I call on the Police to fish out those responsible and there must not be any cover up. Enough of these killings in the country.

“If the places of worship are no longer safe again, what has become the security of lives and property?

“We pray to God to console and comfort all the bereaved and heal those who are recuperating in the hospitals”, he concluded.