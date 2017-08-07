Fayose Insists On Becoming Nigeria’s President, Says He Will Make Intention Official Soon

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has insisted on becoming Nigeria’s President and has stated that he would declare his 2019 presidential ambition on October 1.

Fayose made this statement during the meeting of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South West leaders held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“It is my right to be President of Nigeria as a citizen of this country. I am educated and I have experience in politics. I am vast in public administration. The people want me. I will vie for the presidency under whatever circumstance. I will contest and I will prioritize the interest of the people.

“In fact, I will declare my ambition for the office of the President on October 1.

“We voted for APC and Muhammadu Buhari to give us good governance. They failed to give us good governance. So we will drive them out of power. The people want a person that will give them good governance. The people want comfort. Nigerians are hungry and are suffering and they don’t want to suffer again. We have to send them packing come 2019,” the radical governor stated