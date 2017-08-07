Share this:

GOtv To Broadcast UEFA Super Cup, Assures Subscribers Of Exciting Times As New European Football Season Kicks Off

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI (GVE) – Pay-television service provider, GOtv, has assured its subscribers exciting football action, as the new European football season kicks off this week.

A statement by the company disclosed that subscribers will have access to select games of the Premier League, Spanish La Liga, UEFA Champions League, Emirates FA Cup and UEFA Europa League.

The Premier League will kick off on Friday, 11 August, while the Spanish La Liga will start on Friday, 18 August, with the new season promising plenty of excitement following the conclusion of major transfer deals by clubs.

Starting from tomorrow at the Philip II Arena in Skopje, Macedonia, Jose Mourinho will take his Manchester United team to battle former side, Real Madrid, in the UEFA Super Cup. The match will be broadcast live on Select 2 at 7:30pm.