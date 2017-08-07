Share this:

Nnamdi Kanu Must Not Visit North – Group

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI (GVE) – A group known as the Northern Parliament has said that the breaching of bail conditions by the leader of the indigenous People of Biafra (IPOF), Nnamdi Kanu is a threat to the security of the country, hence warned that he must not visit the North.

This was contained in statement jointly signed Sunday by its speaker, Dr. Awwal Abdullahi Aliyu, the National Secretary, Comrade Yakubu Karau Luka and the National Publicity Secretary, Kabir Haruna Alfa, in Kadun.

The statement states that, “The continuous of unlawful movement of Nnamdi Kanu is perceived to be a threat capable of distracting government attention.

“The Nigerian government and security agencies should be warned not to allow Kanu to trespass from his Biafra territory to any party of the northern Nigeria.”

According to the statement, Northern parliament was not against the secession of the Igbos from Nigeria, however preached for democratic approach towards the actualization of Biafra.

It would be recalled that the Biafran leader was granted bail on April 25, 2017, basically on health grounds following other conditions, which are; he must not hold rallies, grant interviews, and must not be in a crowd of more than 10 people.

Other are, he must provide three sureties in the sum of N100 million each, one of the surety must be a senior highly placed person of Igbo extraction such as senator, the second must be highly respected Jewish leader since Mr. Kanu is of Judaism religion and the third surety must be a highly respected person who owns landed property and is resident in Abuja.

Other conditions are, the IPOB leader must deposit his Nigerian passport, must also deposit his British passport with the court and must provide the court with reports on the progress of his health and treatment on a monthly basis.