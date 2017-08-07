Resume Or Resign, Nigerians Tell Buhari (Video)

Resume Or Resign; Nigerians Tell Buhari Watch Video

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – A group of protesters joined by ‎Charles Oputa a.k.a Charly Boy on Monday called for the resumption or resignation of ailing Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari.

The organization, Concerned Nigerians converged at the Unity Fountain in Abuja to urge the President Buhari to either resume duty or resign.

The group’s leader, Deji Adeyanju, said members of the Concerned Nigerians would march to the Presidential Villa to demand for the resignation of the President.