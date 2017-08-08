100 LUTH Staff Under Surveillance As Lassa Fever Kills Two In Lagos

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – No fewer than 100 workers of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) have been placed under surveillance following a fresh outbreak of Lassa Fever in Lagos State.

Reports say two people have been confirmed dead after another outbreak of the deadly disease caused by rats.

The Sun confirmed the new development from the hospital management on Tuesday, and the surveillance which the hospital staff have been placed under ever since.

A student of the Federal Government College, Langtang, Plateau State, was reported to have died of Lassa fever, while two others were hospitalized in July.