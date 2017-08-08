Share this:

Anti-grazing Bill: Herdsmen Drag Benue State Government To Court

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Bothered with the recently passed anti-grazing bill in Benue State, Nigeria, herdsmen under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association has dragged the Benue state government to court.

This is to protest against the planned implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law recently enacted by the State Government as a panacea to herdersmen/farmers clashes.

Addressing newsmen on the development at the Benue house, Makurdi,the State’s governor, Samuel Ortom said as a law abiding citizen, he was not perturbed by the decision of the cattle breeders saying this was intended to frustrate peace efforts through legal means.

He maintained that the state would slog it out with the group in court, stressing that he believes in the rule of law and would never resort to violence in addressing security challenges.

“the enactment of the law was part of my constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property including those of herdsmen, the bill seeks the establishment of ranches not just for cattle but for all livestock including pigs, goats and sheep”

Speaking on the ultimatum issued by labour unions calling on him to clear the backlog of salaries owed civil servants or risk industrial action, governor ortom said he was still studying the letter and would meet with the organised labour to dialogue on the matter.