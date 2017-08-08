Buhari’s Aide Mocks PDP’s Deji Adeyanju Over Failed Protest At Abuja House In London (Photos)

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Only four people made it to the Abuja House in London for the anti-President Muhammadu Buhari protest on Monday, Global Village Extra has reliably gathered.

The country’s major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through one of its spokesperson, was said to have sponsored the planned protest to ask President Buhari to return to the country or resign.

According to Lauretta Onochie: “This is Today’s Deji Adeyanju-led PDP-sponsored protest at Abuja House London.

“Four people turned up.

“Neighbours called the Police. As they had no Police Permit to hold a rally. They took to their heels.

“One of them said he had no money to pay his way back home. Our man who was on hand to monitor the situation, gave him £5. He was happy and went home.

“Shame on insensitive PDP. Shame on them.

“Thank you Nigerians for your love and prayers for our President, Muhammadu Buhari, the nightmare of corrupt people,” she wrote on her Facebook page