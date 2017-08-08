Share this:

EFCC Steps Up Game, Set To Sponsor 20 Phd Holders On Research Against Corruption

Alexandra Umeh, ABUJA, Nigeria. (GVE) – The Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu has disclosed the Commission’s plan to sponsor up to 20 PH.D researches on any aspect of corruption, from January 2018 till the next 10 years.

He stated this during his courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Adamu Rasheed, in Abuja.

Mr. Magu also canvassed for anti-corruption courses to be introduced for all University undergraduates, adding that his Commission would also support the publication of manuscripts relevant to the teaching of the anti-corruption course.

He said, “The EFCC wants NUC to lead in the introduction of anti-corruption curricula in all Nigerian universities to be taken by all fresh undergraduate students regardless of course or whether one is studying accounting or building engineering, food sciences or marine biology, political science or pharmacy, being exposed to a rigorous and evidence based knowledge of corruption and its consequences on polity and economy as well as individual self-esteem would be beneficial to the nation, the community and individual.”

Speaking on the fight against corruption, he said the commission wants everybody to join in the fight against corruption, adding that the university system is very important and that the youth remains their target.

“We want everybody to join in the fight against corruption, because the university system is very important and we want to target the youth because they are the beneficiaries of whatever we are doing which is better life for the next generation.

“I am not saying the NUC has not been fighting corruption but I want to intensify the fight. Our request is course units that will address the fight against corruption,” he said.

The Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission says the commission is very prepared and would soon commence the proper consultation with academics and critical stakeholders and other specialists on the best way the curricula on fight against corruption can be put together.