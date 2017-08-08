Go And Form A Political Party If You Think You’re Popular, Igbo Chief Tells Nnamdi Kanu

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – Chief Edozie Madu, the National Chairman of the Independent Democrats (ID) has asked Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to form a political party if he thinks he is quite popular.

He spoke in Awka, the Anambra State capital on Tuesday while inaugurating the party’s women league and a 10-man committee in the state ahead of the governorship election in the state, explaining that “If Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB thinks his movement is popular he should form a political party where he will have all the powers and legitimacy to participate in elections the way he thinks.

“They are just jokers and nobody should take them seriously. Nobody will listen to them because their threat is an empty one.

“We’re fully prepared and ready for the Anambra governorship election. We don’t listen to such talks. We don’t want to be distracted because we are out to win. No party has the presence in the 21 local government areas and 326 wards in the state as ID.”

While condemning the Sunday killings by unknown gunmen at Ozubulu, describing it as barbaric and satanic, Madu expressed optimism that the President Mohammadu Buhari administration would not allow the perpetrators of such dastardly act to go unpunished, adding that Anambra massacre was a wake-up call that no society is crime-free.