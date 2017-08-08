Share this:

NYSC Zonal Skills Centre At Completion Stage In Gombe

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The construction of the National Youth Service Corps NYSC North East Zonal Integrated Skills Acquisition Centre has reached completion stage in Gombe, the Gombe State capital, Nigeria.

The project, which is a product of a public-private partnership, is part of the present NYSC Management’s strategies to make its Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme (SAED) more functional.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure, who visited the facility, expressed satisfactions with the quality of work.

Sections that have already been completed include an administrative block, training workshops for various skills, forty-four-room males hostel, twenty-two-room female hostel, and a trainers hostel.

Other completed sections include a cafeteria, which doubles as multi-purpose hall, and security house.

The centre also has perimeter fence to enhance security.

Speaking to newsmen after the inspection, Kazaure noted that the aspects remaining were external works, and went on to appeal to the Gombe State Government to assist in carrying out the works.

The Director-General, who reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to consolidating on the gains of the SAED programme, said Corps members would be admitted in batches for training at the centre.