Raymond Dokpesi Disgraced, Suspended From Newly-formed APDA

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, the owner of DAAR Communications, has been reportedly suspended from his post at the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA).

The suspension which comes after Dokpesi was alleged to have planned to hold an illegal national executive council meeting alongside some other key members of the party.

Global Village Extra gathered that Raymond Dokpesi, Dan Nwayanwu (a former national chairman of Labour Party), and Mainassara Ilo were the three members who were suspended on Tuesday.

Their suspension was announced via a statement on behalf of the national working committee by the National Secretary, Emeka Okengwu.

“The newly registered political party, the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance National Working Committee has suspended Raymond Dokpesi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and Mainasara Ilo for unlawful gathering in the name of the party for violating the constitutional provision of the party by holding illegal National Executive Council meeting sacking the National Working Committee of the party.

“Raymond Dokpesi on the 15th of July wrote a letter to Independent National Electoral commission informing them of a proposed NEC meeting and this letter was signed by him as BOT chairman but INEC responded by telling him to root his letter through the National Chairman of the party because the constitution of the party does not have a BOT until after five years.

“In their desperation move to factionalize the party and move to PDP they went ahead to make this announcement constituting an illegal Board of Trustee and sacking of National Working Committee.

“Due to this indiscipline of these members, the NWC met at an emergency meeting today and suspended them and constituted a Disciplinary committee to sanction them for bringing disrepute to the party.

“We want to appeal to the general public to disregard there announcement because they are agent of PDP trying to destroy the emerging alternative party that will give Nigerians a better life,” the statement read.

APDA was registered alongside four other associations as political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on June 7, two days after it was publicly launched.