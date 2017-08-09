Share this:

vSOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) -The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its election timetable for the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra State.

This comes in spite of the threats made by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), asking the people of the state not to vote in the forthcoming elections.

APC’s National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, met with the twelve APC governorship aspirants for an interactive session at the APC National Secretariat on Wednesday, where the time table was made public.

Speaking during the meeting, APC National Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso expressed confidence that the Party will win the Anambra governorship election.

“Mr. Chairman, the aspirants are on the field moving round the entire state, canvassing votes not only for the primaries but for the main election. They have been able to sensitize the state and I am sure that at the end of the day, God being on our side, we will win that election,” he explained.

Check out the time table: Screening of Aspirants (Thursday 10th – 11th Friday August, 2017); screening Appeal (Monday 14th – Tuesday 15thAugust, 2017); primary Election (Saturday 19th August, 2017); primary Election Appeal (Monday 21st August, 2017).

The twelve aspirants are: Chukwuma Paul; Madu Nonso I.; Moghalu George N.; Nwibe Bart; Nwike Patrick N.; Nwoye Tony; Obidigbo Chike; Okonwko D.; Onunkwo Johnbosco O.; Uba Andy E.; Uchegbu Adoabi K. and Uzoh Obinna‎.

Izunaso also inaugurated a seven-member screening committee for the Party’s aspirants vying for the Anambra governorship seat.

The committee is chaired by the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

Other members are: Hon. Dattuwa Ali Kumo; Barr. Awele Nwoko; Vice Admiral Ishaya Ibrahim; Sen. Usman Wowo; Hon. Halims Agoda and Alh. Ba’aba Umar.