Anti-Buhari Protest Gathers Momentum As Jim Iyke, Aisha Yesufu Join Protesters

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – Aftermath the drama that took place on Tuesday where officers of the Nigeria Police Force, dispersed protesters calling for the resignation or resumption of ailing President, Muhammadu Buhari, Jim Iyke, popular Nollywood actor and Aisha Yesufu, co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) has joined the protesters.

The protesters were teargassed by the Police, where the popular musician, Charles Oputa, AKA ‘Charly boy’ had slumped as a result of this.

Also, the Police on Tuesday claimed that only hoodlums who have infiltrated the group were teargassed.

However, speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Charles Oputa, said the group would not be deterred despite the clamp down.

He described the police’ action as “sad, very wrong and disgraceful.”

Oputa also alleged that the action of the security agencies was being controlled by some “cabal.”

“We also use the press in a positive way, that was what turned against them. That was why they came out in full force yesterday because they were overwhelmed with the turnout,

“I know that all of this is being controlled by the people who have captured the power, they tell them (the police) what to do and this is the evil we are up against.”

The rights activist also said that contrary to insinuations, the group has nothing against the president.

“We have nothing against Buhari, as far as we are concerned, he seems to be an honourable person but it is this cabal around him,” he added.

“Remember one time, his wife was crying out [about the cabal], this is exactly what she was trying to tell Nigerians.”

Similarly, Jim Iyke also justified the group’s call for the president to return to the country or resign.

He said the group would remain united in their cause “no matter what happens.”

“Enough is enough. It is a simple thing, our mantra is one, our decision is one,” he said.

“Unequivocally, we are saying that the president either resumes or resigns. It is natural when you get old, you shift and let the young ones take over.”