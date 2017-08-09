IPOB’s Call For Anambra Guber Election Is Unfortunate – Anambra Group

Share this:

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – The Anambra state Association of Town Unions (ASATU), has lambasted the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the group’s call for the boycott of the governorship election in Anambra state.

The Amabra-based group through a statement by its National President, Chief Alex Onukwue, argued that the election the body is threatening to truncate is in the best interest of the state and the Igbo nation in general, which they claim to be fighting for.

The statement reads: “In this case, ASATU considers the call for boycott of the governorship election as, not only unfortunate and misinformed, but certainly a call for a shot in one’s own foot, a call for a goal in one’s own net and accordingly, a call to be seen as counterproductive and a dance to the gallery.

“While the championing of the Igbo course is appropriate, it is imperative that all arguments and agitations are made within the ambits of the law.

“We wish to express confidence in the IPOB Leadership to see things in their true perspectives in line with an Igbo adage that says that a man whose is on fire does not chase rats.

“Anambra state is of great importance to Ndigbo, as other states in the Southeast and, it is of the utmost importance that Igbo Stakeholders, especially the politician, do Ndigbo some good by refraining from inclinations that are targeted at distorting the facts of the peace, good order, security of life and property and signs of wellbeing across the state.”