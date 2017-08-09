Share this:

Kwara Government Clears Saraki Of All Pensions Debt

Bamidele Fashube, ABUJA, Nigeria (GVE) – The Kwara State Government, Nigeria, has cleared the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, of all pensions debt he allegedly collected as a former two-term governor of the state.

It said the payment of the said pension has since been stopped adding that the amount already paid into Saraki’s account since he left office was deducted from the money owed to him as well as his other outstanding lawful entitlements.

The Secretary to the Kwara State Government, Alhaji Isiaka Gold in a statement on Wednesday affirmed that the State, nor Saraki, violated the state pension law or any other law for that matter.

According to him, the State Pension Law empowers the state government to pay pension to former governors of the state.

He pointed out that as a two-term governor of the state, Saraki was entitled to pensions as stipulated by the third schedule, Paragraph D (i) of the Governor and Deputy Governor (Payment of Pension) Law, No. 12 of 2010 of Kwara State.

He added that the said pensions had been duly remitted to his (Saraki’s) account, like other former governors, since he left office.

The statement read in part:”the attention of the state government had been drawn to issues surrounding the payment of pensions to former governors of the state, especially Saraki.

“The (Kwara State) Government not only stopped the payment of the said pension, the amount already paid into Saraki’s account since he left office was deducted from the money owed to him as well as his other outstanding lawful entitlements.

“In view of the foregoing, it should be noted that neither the Kwara State Government, nor Saraki, violated the state pension law or any other law for that matter.

“The Kwara State Government will want to reiterate the fact that it was Dr. Saraki who, of his own volition, considered the morality of the situation in which the pension would put him since he is still a serving Senator and chose to abandon his legal rights.

“We believe he should be commended for the decision.

“It is the hope of the Kwara State Government that this clarification will end all the controversy about this issue.”