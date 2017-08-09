Ozubulu Shooting: Church Releases Names Of Survivor, Casualties As Dealth Toll Hits 13

SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI. (GVE) – A list of victims has been released following the unprecedented shooting spree carried out on members of St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Anambra state on Sunday, August 6.
According to the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Hilary Odili Okeke, the church confirmed that the death toll in the attack had risen to 13.
While soliciting for funds for the care of the victims, the diocese said it had opened a bank account in that regards.
The statement read: “Anybody, parish, institution, company, society, association or group that would like to join the diocese in providing assistance to the victims and their families can send their contributions,” the statement read.
“We shall keep accurate records of contribution and distribution of the funds”, it added.
22 surviving victims include:
Ikegwuonu Caroline
Nwakile Anthonia
Okoye Odinaka
Okoye Patricia
Isaac Chinedu
Oramadike Chinagorom
Oramadike Chinecherem
Udegbunam Chidimma
Ndulue Samuel
Udegbunam Obiageli
Ugochi Obiajulu
Chukwueloka Chineze
Oramadike Chioma
Azuka Basil
Oramadike Chiamaka
Uchechukwu Chukwueloka
Nwanya Ngozi
Ngwuta Chinemelum
Asomba Chukwudum
Nnudule Leonard
Muomah Michael
Oramadike Favour
Two of them have been discharged while others are in different wards in the hospital.
DEAD VICTIMS
Cyprian Ikegwuonu
Hyacinth Oramadike
Cecilia Ewin
Eunice Akanigbo
Rose Okoye
Anulika Obunadike
Uchenna Obunadike
Anthonia Ufondu
Oluchukwu Uhelu
Christiana Igbeja
Udeze Pauline
Victoria Uzokwe
Florence Nweke